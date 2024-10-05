Legislators ask Azerbaijan’s top diplomat to reconsider relations with US — agency

BAKU, October 5. /TASS/. A group of Azerbaijanian parliamentarians have sent a letter to the republic’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, asking him to revisit ties with the United States, Trend news agency reported.

As "the United States brings geopolitical competition to South Caucasus and creates divisive lines in the region <...> we ask you to take certain steps to reconsider cooperation with United States," the letter signed by 43 lawmakers reads.

Among other things, the MPs proposed terminating the 1997 Joint Declaration on Future Military and Defense Cooperation and the Agreement on the Acquisition of Equipment and Mutual Services signed between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and the US Department of Defense in 2013.