{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Legislators ask Azerbaijan’s top diplomat to reconsider relations with US — agency

Lawmakers proposed to terminate the 1997 Joint Declaration on Future Military and Defense Cooperation and the Agreement on the Acquisition of Equipment and Mutual Services

BAKU, October 5. /TASS/. A group of Azerbaijanian parliamentarians have sent a letter to the republic’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, asking him to revisit ties with the United States, Trend news agency reported.

As "the United States brings geopolitical competition to South Caucasus and creates divisive lines in the region <...> we ask you to take certain steps to reconsider cooperation with United States," the letter signed by 43 lawmakers reads.

Among other things, the MPs proposed terminating the 1997 Joint Declaration on Future Military and Defense Cooperation and the Agreement on the Acquisition of Equipment and Mutual Services signed between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and the US Department of Defense in 2013.

Tags
United StatesAzerbaijan
Middle East conflict
Elysee Palace condemns Netanyahu's statement on Macron's ‘shameful’ proposal — AFP
Leader of France expressed the opinion that stopping the supply of weapons to Israel for the fighting in Gaza is a priority on the path to a political settlement of the conflict
Read more
If US moves to resume nuclear tests, Moscow will respond in kind — Russian diplomat
Ryabkov said Russia withdrew the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in November 2023 because it "ran out of patience"
Read more
Iran-Russia treaty on comprehensive cooperation ready for signing — ambassador
According to Kazem Jalali, the document was pre-approved by the presidents of both countries
Read more
If Poles 'try to lay hands' on western Ukraine, Minsk will support Ukrainians — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president is certain that Poland pursues its own selfish interests in Ukraine
Read more
Government involvement in Nord Stream blasts undeniable, says Russian envoy
Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "it’s the basic desire of the masterminds and perpetrators of the crime to cover up their tracks and mislead investigators"
Read more
DPR head expects entire region to be liberated in foreseeable future
"For our part, we expect that the DPR will be liberated in the foreseeable future as part of efforts to achieve the goals set by the Russian president," Denis Pushilin noted
Read more
Liberation of Ugledar shows that Western arms supplies to Kiev have no effect — diplomat
US administration officials refrain from commenting on the liberation of Ugledar "because it is impossible for them to admit the failure of their plan to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Annual contribution of special economic zones to Russia's GDP to reach around $12.55 bln
Speaking about the effectiveness of this tool, the Russian deputy prime minister noted that the total volume of investments declared by residents is $64.83 bln
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Zhelannoye Vtoroye in Donetsk area
Ukraine lost up to 755 troops from operations of the battlegroup South over the past day
Read more
Tatarstan ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia on Islamic banking
The region also sees interest in cooperating on energy and agriculture
Read more
Legislators ask Azerbaijan’s top diplomat to reconsider relations with US — agency
Lawmakers proposed to terminate the 1997 Joint Declaration on Future Military and Defense Cooperation and the Agreement on the Acquisition of Equipment and Mutual Services
Read more
Tehran to give tougher response if Israel takes more hostile steps — Iranian envoy
"If Israel takes more action, we will give a tougher response," Kazem Jalali pointed out
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass, Kharkov Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 95 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Iskander crew wipes out up to 80 Ukrainian troops, 12 armored vehicles in Sumy Region
According to the report, "Battlegroup North service members conducting reconnaissance operations discovered the gathering point of a company tactical group from one of the mechanized battalions of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces"
Read more
Baby kangaroo kidnapped from Russia’s Yaroslavl zoo found alive in Moscow Region
Earlier, a suspect in the theft of three kangaroos from zoos in the Yaroslavl and Kaluga regions was detained
Read more
China, Brazil to create 'Friends of Peace' platform to resolve Ukrainian crisis — MFA
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out that it will be "an attempt by China, Brazil and countries of the Global South to achieve peace"
Read more
Conflict US escalating with Russia may 'destroy the entire world' — Tucker Carlson
"In a year, no one could be alive if we continue sleep-walking into a wider war with Russia," the reporter emphasized
Read more
Israeli warplanes strike southern outskirts of Beirut
At least two strikes targeted the Bourj el-Barajneh refugee camp
Read more
Russian troops liberate Nelepovka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 560 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Crew Dragon to return to Earth on October 8 — Roscosmos
The Crew-8 mission has been working on the ISS since March 2024
Read more
Friendly countries showing interest in Russian analog of Starlink — minister
Maksut Shadaev expressed hope that the constellation would have the huge export potential
Read more
In congratulatory letter to Tajik leader, Putin says they will meet in Moscow soon
"In the run-up to our meeting in Moscow in the coming days, I’m sending to you <…> my most sincere wishes of good health, well-being and new successes in your activities as the head of the state," the letter says
Read more
Ex-US intel officer Ritter says his passport was seized to hamper anti-Russophobia
He expects to have his passport before the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October
Read more
Russia's warning has been heard in most Western capitals — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin pointed out that speculations about the possibility of crossing Russia's red lines on the issue of strikes with long-range Western weapons was a great delusion
Read more
Russia’s liberating Ugledar allows for encirclement of Kurakhovo — expert
The Russian forces liberated Ugledar on October 3
Read more
Ukrainian snipers in Ugledar worked under NATO techniques — sniper
It is reported that in practice, the specifics of the Western principle of snipers’ operation do not stand out any particularly and do not make this category of fighters any special
Read more
US fans flames in Middle East by not condemning Israeli actions — Lavrov
"When Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon in the early hours of October 1, the United States administration did not condemn in any way this act of aggression against a sovereign state," the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Russian army takes operational control of all roads to DPR's Kurakhovo — official
Denis Pushilin added that Ugledar was the only major town in the South Donetsk direction, as its location on elevated terrain allowed the enemy to observe the surrounding area for dozens of kilometers
Read more
Dutch citizen remanded in custody in Moscow on charges of assaulting police officer
Harry Johannes van Wurden should be taken into custody for two months, until December 3
Read more
If Israel, US go to war with Iran, serious global crisis to follow — Turkish expert
Abdullah Agar said that Israel has received clear reasons for a strike on Iran together with the US, which until now "supported Israel only in the context of the principles and concepts of defense"
Read more
NASA astronaut Dyson views her flight with Russian cosmonauts as privilege
"It has been an honor to represent NASA, living and working aboard our magnificent International Space Station for the past six months," Dyson said
Read more
US carries out strikes on 15 targets in Yemen — CENTCOM
"These targets included Houthi offensive military capabilities," the US Central Command said
Read more
Israeli forces eliminate Hezbollah communications chief — IDF
According to the IDF, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi "was responsible for the communications unit since 2000"
Read more
Biden doesn’t reject potentially meeting Putin at G20 or APEC, but doubts Putin will come
The G20 summit is expected to take place in Brazil from November 18-19, while the official dates of the APEC summit in Peru are November 9-16
Read more
Possible permission to strike deep inside Russia paves way to nuclear conflict — diplomat
In Antonov’s opinion, Russia needs to do its best to avert a nuclear war, as there can be no winners in this kind of a standoff
Read more
US-led coalition's aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times in past day
The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria registered violations, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition over the Al-Tanf zone
Read more
Iran attacked Mossad headquarters, two Israeli airbases, says chief of General Staff
Iran also attacked radars of anti-missile systems and clusters of Israeli tanks
Read more
Romanian military claims Russian drone fragments found on their territory
According to the military, the area where the fragments were found is unpopulated and, therefore, there was no damage
Read more
American Abrams tanks vulnerable even to Soviet-era weapons, says expert
US President Joe Biden announced on January 25 that Washington would hand over 31 M1 Abrams tanks to the Kiev regime
Read more
Russian frigate takes part in navy festival in South Africa
The warship Neustrashimy has arrived in South Africa on an invitation to attend the SA Navy Festival
Read more
Europe's military potential inferior to Russia's — Stoltenberg
Jens Stoltenberg complained that the European countries now had too few weapons, equipment and soldiers in a state of high readiness for a potential conflict
Read more
Energodar where Zaporozhye nuke plant is located experiences disruption to power supply
Specialists are looking into the reasons for this
Read more
Russian government backing over 500 construction projects in Crimea — Deputy PM
Marat Khusnullin highlighted the construction of four ramps to the sea coast from the Tavrida federal highway, as well as a comprehensive upgrade of treatment facilities
Read more
Israel vows response to Iranian missile attack when, where it thinks fit — army spokesman
Daniel Hagari refused to comment on how "serious" or "significant" Israel’s response might be as he promised to issue a timely warning to civilians if the army moves to prepare to strike back
Read more
Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed more than 2,000 people so far — minister
The number of wounded people has come to 9,535, Lebanese Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said
Read more
Putin open for meeting with Biden, but no talks on this issue as of yet — Kremlin
"There have been no talks on this issue and as of today, at this moment, there are no prerequisites for it," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Troops fire next-generation shells for heavy flamethrowers in Siberia drills
The live-fire exercise involved over 600 troops and about 60 items of military hardware, the statement says
Read more
Russia urges countries to react to Israel’s move to declare UN chief persona non grata
"It’s a slap in the face of not only the UN but all of us", Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Israeli operation in Tulkarm kills 11 civilians — report
The victims included two children, 6 and 8 years old, their mother and uncle
Read more
Damascus seriously mulls joining BRICS — Syrian envoy to Russia
"The idea to join BRICS+ is on our agenda," Bashar Jaafari added
Read more
Kim Jong Un says North Korea to use nuclear weapons if attacked
In DPRK leader’s words, the threatening rhetoric by hostile countries will not stop North Korea’s military buildup
Read more
Japan set to continue course toward peace agreement with Russia, new PM says
At the same time, Shigeru Ishiba stressed, Japan will continue with its sanctions pressure on Russia and support to Ukraine
Read more
BRICS countries may present instruments for mutual settlements at summit in Kazan
The key principles in designing the new financial system are decentralization of international interaction and the use of digital technologies, Andrey Mikhailishin said
Read more
Ugledar served as Ukraine’s stronghold on Russia’s way to further liberate Kurakhovo
"The capture of the fortified areas would enable to secure further approaches to Mariupol and railroad communications in the south of the DPR," the source reported
Read more
Capture of Ugledar to let Russian army successfully operate in Zaporozhye Region — expert
Ugledar is an important logistical hub in the DPR
Read more
Israeli army calls on one Beirut neighborhood to evacuate as soon as possible
The satellite images released by the IDF highlighted residential blocks allegedly being used by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement as military facilities
Read more
Russia to deliver remaining S-400 air defense systems to India in 2024 — official
According to The New Indian Express, the delivered systems have already been deployed along India’s borders with China and Pakistan
Read more
Press review: Russia urges Israel to see reason and NATO at wits end on how to help Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 4th
Read more
Biden’s administration pushes world towards nuclear catastrophe — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov also said he had tried to explain the essence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed amendments to the Russian nuclear doctrine to officials in the White House and the Department of State
Read more
Russia responds to US nuclear force adjustments, weapons flow to Ukraine — US expert
James W. Carden emphasized that decisions taken by several consecutive US administrations have only aggravated the situation in the field of nuclear deterrence
Read more
Israeli PM says shame on Macron for urging arms embargo against his country
Israel will defeat all its adversaries even without Western assistance, Benjamin Netanyahu said
Read more
Russia does not exclude Europe from Eurasia’s security dialogue — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew attention to the fact that "the degradation of the military and political situation caused by the course of the collective West towards undermining the sovereign development of the continent's leading powers cannot in itself be acceptable to responsible Eurasian states"
Read more
Russian heavy strike drone Okhotnik makes first flight
The first flight lasted for over 20 minutes
Read more
West destroying Russian projectiles over Ukraine would involve US in war — Pentagon
Washington believes that Kiev can defend itself, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Read more
Gazprom to start construction of high pressure gas pipeline in 2025
Deputy CEO Oleg Aksyutin also noted prospects of implementing the technology of pipelines drying with the use of ultra-high frequencies
Read more
Israeli military reports delivering strike on school used by Gaza radicals
"The command and control center was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Ahmad al-Kurd' School in the area of the central Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement
Read more
Russia delivers 29 strikes at Ukrainian military, energy sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 3,000 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the borderline Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Court sentences Kazan school shooter Galyaviyev to life imprisonment
On March 11, 2021, Ilnaz Galyaviev, a graduate of Public School №·175 in Kazan, went on a shooting spree at his former school
Read more
Stoltenberg could face life imprisonment for his crimes — lawyer
"We are talking about very serious charges," Philippe Vanlangendonck pointed out
Read more
Antonov concludes his tenure as Russian ambassador to United States — embassy
He will fly back to Moscow in the next few hours
Read more
Ukrainian General Staff says situation remains tense in two DPR areas
Retired Ukrainian General Sergey Krivonos said earlier that only a miracle can save Ukraine after its recent failures on the frontline
Read more
Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 3rd
Read more
Missile engine blast at testing site in northern Russia kills two
A rise of the radiation level was registered
Read more
Ukrainian army loses almost 200 soldiers in two weeks near Ugledar — POW
The dead and wounded are just left on the battlefield, since there is no one to take them away, Viktor Neverko added
Read more
US seeks to consolidate its military advantages with talks on strategic stability — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed to the fact that US calls for negotiations on strategic stability with the prospect of concluding a new treaty on strategic offensive arms reduction have a dual purpose
Read more
Iranian missiles managed to pierce Israel’s air defenses in some areas — WSJ
Tehran's attack failed to deal a more or less serious blow to Israel’s defense capabilities, the newspaper wrote
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukrainian stronghold with over 20 soldiers in southern Donetsk area
According to the ministry, the stronghold was used for attempting another attack
Read more
Scholz hopes to hold conversation with Putin in coming weeks — media
As the weekly Die Zeit emphasized, Olaf Scholz last talked with Putin in December 2022, also over the phone
Read more
Russian army in Donbass moves at 'unseen pace,' Finnish analyst tells The Washington Post
The Russian army’s greatest advances "occurred from mid-August to mid-September, coinciding with the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region," Pasi Paroinen said
Read more
Uganda gives US ambassador three days to leave country
According to Ugandan Armed Forces Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, William Popp engaged in activities that are inconsistent with his diplomatic status
Read more
Russia's Pantsir to have no problems with shooting down F-16 fighter jet — Rostec
Earlier this year, the manufacturers said that the Pantsir system successfully coped with the destruction of both ATACMS ballistic missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the special operation
Read more
More than 200,000 Russians migrated from Gmail to Xmail in September
During the last week, Xmail service users created accounts and transferred data by 25% more than a week earlier, the company noted
Read more
Russia rolls out first flight prototype of state-of-the art Okhotnik heavy strike drone
The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024
Read more
Putin highlights danger emanating from Neo-Nazis in Ukraine in talk with Scholz
As it was pointed out, official Kiev "is not fulfilling its promises to stop this barbarity: the number of such instances has been growing in recent days"
Read more
Moscow may expand list of countries citizens of which can move to Russia easier — MFA
Russia approved a list of foreign states and territories that promote destructive neoliberal ideologies contradicting traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's consular department Alexey Klimov noted
Read more
Trump thinks Israel should strike Iran’s nuclear facilities
In his opinion, the United States should be prepared for this scenario
Read more
West’s ‘Ukraine project’ deals mortal blow to global security — Russian diplomat
"It is obvious to us that the enemy will be defeated and victory will be Russia's," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Ukraine admits worsening of situation for its troops near Selidovo in DPR
According to spokesman for Ukraine’s 15th Kara-Dag brigade of operational assignment at the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Milovidov, the Russian military has intensified the suppression of Ukrainian firing positions
Read more
About 20 Israeli servicemen killed or wounded on Lebanese border — Hezbollah
According to the the Shia organization’s official spokesman, Shia militiamen planted explosive devices along the enemy’s planned route and later blew them up from a distance
Read more
Russia demands that Ukraine’s claims in coastal state rights case be dismissed
Ambassador Gennady Kuzmin noted that the hearings on Kiev’s case against Moscow held at the PCA were successful for the Russian side
Read more
Israel orders urgent evacuation for residents of Beirut neighborhood
Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee published a satellite image of the district, pinpointing a building allegedly used by Hezbollah for military purposes
Read more
Biden says he cannot be sure that all-out war in Mideast will be prevented
US President added that provided that Iran has "proxies as irrational as Hezbollah and the Houthis, it’s a hard thing to determine"
Read more
Rossiya airline to restart flights to Havana in October
The airline is also flying from Moscow to Cuba’s Varadero resort
Read more
Hezbollah’s Executive Council head Hashem Safieddine killed by Israeli strike — report
The strike, which took place on Friday, also killed several other ranking Hezbollah members and officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps
Read more
EU’s economic course is 'cold war' — Orban
"The economic cold war is very dangerous for Hungary because it hits us in the first instance, our export-oriented economy," the Hungarian prime minister said
Read more
Russia puts number of Ukrainian casualties in Kursk area over past day at over 400
Enemy losses also included a tank and 15 armored combat vehicles, five artillery mounts
Read more
Trump says US will go to hell if he loses presidential election
The US will hold a presidential election on November 5
Read more
Syria applied for BRICS membership, country’s ambassador to Russia says
We have sent written requests to join the organization, Bashar Jaafari said
Read more
Ukraine's losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian troops started demining the territories of the Kursk Region
Read more
Hezbollah says it won’t let Israel get entrenched in southern Lebanon — report
"Our forces are ready for any ground offensive," Mahmoud Kamati, a member of Hezbollah’s political council, said
Read more