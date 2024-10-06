Georgia denies rumored plans for recognizing Abkhazia, South Ossetia

TBILISI, October 6. /TASS/. The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party will not recognize the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the party's executive secretary Mamuka Mdinaradze, has said.

"Agents are trying to influence the elections with anti-national rumors that the Georgian Dream party is going to unite the country by recognizing the independence of Abkhazia and so-called South Ossetia and making a transition to a confederal structure of the country," Mdinaradze wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as an extremist organization in Russia).

"No recognition or similar anti-national issues are being considered! Consent to a confederation is ruled out, because it would mean recognizing the occupied territories," he stated.

Georgia's ruling party said on August 20 that it needed a constitutional majority following the October 26 parliamentary elections to resolve several issues. In particular, as it was noted, there may be a possibility of the country’s peaceful unification, in which case it will be necessary to bring the system of governance and territorial organization in Georgia in line with the new realities at the level of the Constitution. The party does not specify what amendments to the constitution might be be adopted regarding Abkhazia and South Ossetia. However, some experts and opposition politicians believe that the Georgian authorities are planning to recognize the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. There is also a version about plans to for declaring transition to a confederal structure.