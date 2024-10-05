Kenya wants to develop nuclear energy cooperation with Russia — ambassador

ZHELEZNOVODSK /Stavropol Region/, October 6. Kenya intends to intensify cooperation with Russia in the fields of nuclear and renewable energy, Ambassador of Kenya to Russia, Peter Muthuku, told reporters.

"I see how advanced Russia is in economic matters, and this is another sector in which we can develop together. Especially nuclear energy. <...> This is also the development of solar energy," he said on the sidelines of the forum "North Caucasus: New Geostrategic Opportunities".

The forum was held in Stavropol on October 4-5. It has been held annually by the North Caucasus Institute - a branch of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration(RANEPA) since 2017 with the support of the office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the North Caucasus Federal District and the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation.