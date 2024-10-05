Russian frigate takes part in navy festival in South Africa

PRETORIA, October 5. /TASS/. The vessel Neustrashimy from Russia’s Baltic Fleet took part in a navy festival in South Africa’s main naval base in Simon’s Town on the Atlantic coast on Saturday, a spokesman for the Russian consulate general in Cape Town told TASS.

"The warship Neustrashimy has arrived in South Africa on an invitation to attend the SA Navy Festival," the diplomat explained. According to him, the Russian vessel also took part in a naval parade in the roadstead of Simon’s Town.

On Saturday afternoon, the Russian Navy frigate was open for visitors and stirred huge interest among them, the diplomat said. Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, too, visited the Russian warship, he added.

A Chinese frigate participated in the festival as well. The event was the first in the five past years and it attracted crowds of visitors.

The Neustrashimy, accompanied by the replenishment vessel Akademik Pashin, arrived in Cape Town on Thursday, October 3, the local news website Defenceweb reported.