Pope Francis calls for dropping ideology of vendetta in Middle East

THE VATICAN, October 6. /TASS/. Pope Francis in his Sunday sermon looked back on the incursion of militants of the Palestinian radical Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip into Israel a year ago and called for a ceasefire on all fronts in the Middle East.

"Tomorrow will mark one year since the terrorist attack on civilians in Israel, to whom I express my spiritual closeness. Let us not forget that there remain hostages in Gaza. I am calling for their release," Pope Francis said. He added that this attack entailed what he described as "devastating hostilities" that have harmed the Palestinian population, which is in need for help.

"I am calling for a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. Let us pray for the Lebanese, especially those in the south of the country. I am appealing to the international community. I am asking for an end to the ideology of vendetta so that there should be no repetitions of the attacks like the one Iran carried out a few days ago, and which could lead to an even larger war in the region. All nations have the right to peace and security and their territories should not be attacked. Sovereignty must be guaranteed by through a dialogue, and not war," Pope Francis said.

The pontiff said that in the afternoon he would go to the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore to offer peace prayers to Virgin Mary. He proclaimed October 7 a day of fasting and prayer for peace for all Catholics.