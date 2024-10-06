Israeli Air Force strikes Hamas command centers in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, October 6. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force struck the command centers of the Palestinian movement Hamas in the area of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

"The Israeli Air Force carried out a targeted strike on Hamas terrorists operating in a command and control center inside the complex that previously served as the Ibn Rushd school in the Deir al-Balah area," the report said.

The press service noted that the Israeli Air Force also struck a command and control center in the Shuhada al-Aqsa mosque in the same area.

"These command and control centers were used by Hamas terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF forces and the State of Israel," the army's press service said.