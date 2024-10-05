Israeli army calls on one Beirut neighborhood to evacuate as soon as possible

DUBAI, October 5. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called on residents of a southern suburb of Beirut to evacuate several buildings as soon as possible, IDF Spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in an Arab-language post on X.

"For your safety and that of your family members, you must immediately evacuate the designated buildings and those adjacent to them and move away from them at least 500 meters," Adraee said, especially addressing people in the Burj el-Barajneh neighborhood.

The satellite images released by the IDF spokesperson highlighted residential blocks allegedly being used by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement as military facilities.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets since it launched Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23. In the early hours of Tuesday, the Israeli army launched what it called a limited ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.