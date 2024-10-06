Russian Marines evacuate 20 people from liberated Obukhovka in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Marines from the Battlegroup North evacuated 20 civilians, including a newborn child, from the earlier liberated village of Obukhovka in Kursk Region to a safe area, deputy company commander with the call sign Zheka said.

"We evacuated 20 civilians, among whom there was even a newborn child. That is, at the time of entry into Obukhovka, a woman who was nine months pregnant lived directly near our positions. And at the time of exit, she had already given birth to a child," he said in a video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The serviceman added that mainly elderly people remained in the village. The fighters provided necessary medical care to all residents.