Orban hopes to see right-wingers come to power in Europe

BUDAPEST, October 6. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed his hope that right-wing political forces will come to power in the European countries, including France and Poland, and eventually in the EU in general.

"Now we are strengthening the European Patriots party (the right-of-center conservative faction in the European Parliament Patriots for Europe" - TASS) and moving forward towards uniting right-wing forces in Europe. <...> Toward the end of the struggle, Paris will make the [right-wing] turn. We will take back Warsaw and become the greatest political force in Europe," he wrote on his page on the social network X. According to Orban’s estimates, after gaining a firmer foothold in the European countries, the right-wing forces might be able to gain leverage at the EU level.

The Hungarian prime minister recalled that by now the right-wing forces had won elections in the Netherlands, Austria and the Czech Republic, as well as formed a government in Italy.

On September 30, Orban congratulated the Freedom Party of Austria, which opposes sanctions against Russia, upon its victory in the Austrian parliamentary elections. He sees such an outcome as "another victory for Patriots for Europe."

According to the Austrian Interior Ministry, the FPA won 28.9% of the votes and 57 seats in a 183-seat parliament. In second place is the ruling Austrian People's Party (APP) with 26.3%. The Social Democrats dropped to third place for the first time with 21.1%. Fourth place went to the New Austria and Liberal Forum with 9.1%. The Greens, who are part of the current governing coalition, came in fifth place with 8.2%.