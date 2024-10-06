MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center continues improving its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 460 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported in a statement on Sunday.

"Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 150th, 151th mechanized brigades, 95th air assault brigade, 109th and 117th territorial defense brigades as well as 14th and 15th National Guard brigades near the settlements of Alexandro-Kalinovo, Nelepovka, Druzhba, Novoolenovka, Novoekonomicheskoye, Dzerzhinsk, Tsukurino and Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR]," the statement reads.

"They repulsed nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd, 100th mechanized, 59th motorized infantry, 68th jaeger, 55th assault, 25th airborne brigades as well as of the 49th and 429th assault battalions," the ministry stated.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted up to 460 personnel, two pickup trucks, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a 152mm D-20 howitzer.

Kiev loses over 21,000 troops since incursion in Kursk area

The Ukrainian military has lost over 21,000 troops since its incursion in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Over the period of combat operations in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost over 21,000 personnel, 136 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 885 armored combat vehicles, 584 motor vehicles and 171 artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.

Battlegroup East

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted over 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 21st National Guard brigade and the 48the Separate Assault battalion in areas near the settlements of Dobrovolye, Velikaya Novosyolka, Oktyabr and Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR] as well as the settlement of Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement reads adding that two counterattacks were repulsed by the Russian forces against Ukraine’s 110th, 116th and 118th territorial defense brigades."

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to over 120 personnel, nine motor vehicles, a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture and a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer.