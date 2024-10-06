Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 130 munitions over past day

BELGOROD, October 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Russia’s Belgorod Region with 130 munitions and over 20 drones over the past 24 hours, Region Governor Vyaheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"In the Belgorod district, 26 munitions and four drones were fired at the settlements of Belomestnoye, Bessonovka, Zhuravlyovka, Krasny Khutor, Krutoi Log, Nizhny Olshanets and Orlovka in a total of four attacks," Gladkov said. "Three drones were shot down by air defenses. No casualties or damage on the ground were reported."

The village of Tsapovka the Borisovsky district, was shelled with 12 munitions, the villages of Dvuluchnoye and Logachyovka in the Valuisk municipal district were attacked by two drones. In Volokonovsky district, seven munitions were fired at the settlements of Bochanka and Stary, and the area was also attacked by a drone as well.