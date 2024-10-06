{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 130 munitions over past day

26 munitions and four drones were fired at the settlements of Belomestnoye, Bessonovka, Zhuravlyovka, Krasny Khutor, Krutoi Log, Nizhny Olshanets and Orlovka

BELGOROD, October 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Russia’s Belgorod Region with 130 munitions and over 20 drones over the past 24 hours, Region Governor Vyaheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"In the Belgorod district, 26 munitions and four drones were fired at the settlements of Belomestnoye, Bessonovka, Zhuravlyovka, Krasny Khutor, Krutoi Log, Nizhny Olshanets and Orlovka in a total of four attacks," Gladkov said. "Three drones were shot down by air defenses. No casualties or damage on the ground were reported."

The village of Tsapovka the Borisovsky district, was shelled with 12 munitions, the villages of Dvuluchnoye and Logachyovka in the Valuisk municipal district were attacked by two drones. In Volokonovsky district, seven munitions were fired at the settlements of Bochanka and Stary, and the area was also attacked by a drone as well.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Air defenses down four Ukrainian drones over three Russian regions last night
Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on his Telegram channel that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage on the ground caused by the wreckage of downed UAVs
Read more
Russian Marines evacuate 20 people from liberated Obukhovka in Kursk Region
The serviceman added that mainly elderly people remained in the village
Read more
Ukrainian forces try to slow Russian advance near liberated Ugledar — analyst
On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Ugledar from the Ukrainian military
Read more
Russian drone wipes out Ukrainian UAV operator crew, artillery piece in Sumy Region
The Russian Defense Ministry also posted footage showing the destruction of the targets
Read more
Ukrainian snipers in Ugledar worked under NATO techniques — sniper
It is reported that in practice, the specifics of the Western principle of snipers’ operation do not stand out any particularly and do not make this category of fighters any special
Read more
Russia's Pantsir to have no problems with shooting down F-16 fighter jet — Rostec
Earlier this year, the manufacturers said that the Pantsir system successfully coped with the destruction of both ATACMS ballistic missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the special operation
Read more
Romanian military claims Russian drone fragments found on their territory
According to the military, the area where the fragments were found is unpopulated and, therefore, there was no damage
Read more
Syria applied for BRICS membership, country’s ambassador to Russia says
We have sent written requests to join the organization, Bashar Jaafari said
Read more
Decision taken on denazification, demilitarization of Ukraine — Putin
Justice and truth are on Russia’s side, President Vladimir Putin said
Read more
If US moves to resume nuclear tests, Moscow will respond in kind — Russian diplomat
Ryabkov said Russia withdrew the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in November 2023 because it "ran out of patience"
Read more
Capture of Ugledar to let Russian army successfully operate in Zaporozhye Region — expert
Ugledar is an important logistical hub in the DPR
Read more
Iran attacked Mossad headquarters, two Israeli airbases, says chief of General Staff
Iran also attacked radars of anti-missile systems and clusters of Israeli tanks
Read more
Centenarian from Russia’s North Caucasus becomes world’s oldest paramotor passenger at 104
Aslan Gaboyev jointly with Igor Potapkin set a world record that was certified by Guinness World Records officials
Read more
Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 3rd
Read more
Air defenses down four Ukrainian drones over three Russian regions last night
Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on his Telegram channel that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage on the ground caused by the wreckage of downed UAVs
Read more
RUSADA reports 27 cases of 'availability for testing' rule violations in September
Since the start of the year, RUSADA inspectors registered cases of violations of the ‘availability for testing’
Read more
Biden’s administration pushes world towards nuclear catastrophe — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov also said he had tried to explain the essence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed amendments to the Russian nuclear doctrine to officials in the White House and the Department of State
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Ugledar in Donetsk People’s Republic
According to the statement, the result was achieved due to "decisive actions by units of the battlegroup East"
Read more
More than 200,000 Russians migrated from Gmail to Xmail in September
During the last week, Xmail service users created accounts and transferred data by 25% more than a week earlier, the company noted
Read more
Friendly countries showing interest in Russian analog of Starlink — minister
Maksut Shadaev expressed hope that the constellation would have the huge export potential
Read more
Germany not coming to UNSC meetings on Nord Streams, despite invitation
"They prefer not to appear because of the continuing investigation," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya added
Read more
Israel vows response to Iranian missile attack when, where it thinks fit — army spokesman
Daniel Hagari refused to comment on how "serious" or "significant" Israel’s response might be as he promised to issue a timely warning to civilians if the army moves to prepare to strike back
Read more
Liberation of Ugledar shows that Western arms supplies to Kiev have no effect — diplomat
US administration officials refrain from commenting on the liberation of Ugledar "because it is impossible for them to admit the failure of their plan to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
China ready to strengthen strategic coordination with North Korea — Xi Jinping
According to him, the friendship between China and the DPRK has stood the test of time
Read more
Iran-Russia treaty on comprehensive cooperation ready for signing — ambassador
According to Kazem Jalali, the document was pre-approved by the presidents of both countries
Read more
NASA astronaut Dyson views her flight with Russian cosmonauts as privilege
"It has been an honor to represent NASA, living and working aboard our magnificent International Space Station for the past six months," Dyson said
Read more
Possible permission to strike deep inside Russia paves way to nuclear conflict — diplomat
In Antonov’s opinion, Russia needs to do its best to avert a nuclear war, as there can be no winners in this kind of a standoff
Read more
Tehran to give tougher response if Israel takes more hostile steps — Iranian envoy
"If Israel takes more action, we will give a tougher response," Kazem Jalali pointed out
Read more
Antonov concludes his tenure as Russian ambassador to United States — embassy
He will fly back to Moscow in the next few hours
Read more
Biden doesn’t reject potentially meeting Putin at G20 or APEC, but doubts Putin will come
The G20 summit is expected to take place in Brazil from November 18-19, while the official dates of the APEC summit in Peru are November 9-16
Read more
Three layers of Russian air defense at Hmeymim air base in Syria
Beefing up the Russian SAM element in Syria with a cutting-edge S-400 Triumph (SA-21 Growler) long-range SAM system has considerably improved the air defense coverage of the key facility
Read more
Russia demands that Ukraine’s claims in coastal state rights case be dismissed
Ambassador Gennady Kuzmin noted that the hearings on Kiev’s case against Moscow held at the PCA were successful for the Russian side
Read more
Israeli Air Force strikes Hamas command centers in Gaza Strip
One of the centers, according to IDF, was a school in the Deir al-Balah
Read more
Press review: Russia urges Israel to see reason and NATO at wits end on how to help Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 4th
Read more
Russia invites UN secretary-general to attend BRICS summit in Kazan
According to the statement, the UN expects that important agreements will be reached at the summit and that it will "give the necessary forward momentum to ensure that the goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" are implemented
Read more
Russian government backing over 500 construction projects in Crimea — Deputy PM
Marat Khusnullin highlighted the construction of four ramps to the sea coast from the Tavrida federal highway, as well as a comprehensive upgrade of treatment facilities
Read more
Russian frigate takes part in navy festival in South Africa
The warship Neustrashimy has arrived in South Africa on an invitation to attend the SA Navy Festival
Read more
Iranian missiles managed to pierce Israel’s air defenses in some areas — WSJ
Tehran's attack failed to deal a more or less serious blow to Israel’s defense capabilities, the newspaper wrote
Read more
Russia delivers 29 strikes at Ukrainian military, energy sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 3,000 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the borderline Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Baku urges Yerevan to choose between normalization and ‘confrontation in all directions’
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Armenia should refrain from provocations
Read more
Elysee Palace condemns Netanyahu's statement on Macron's ‘shameful’ proposal — AFP
Leader of France expressed the opinion that stopping the supply of weapons to Israel for the fighting in Gaza is a priority on the path to a political settlement of the conflict
Read more
Conflict US escalating with Russia may 'destroy the entire world' — Tucker Carlson
"In a year, no one could be alive if we continue sleep-walking into a wider war with Russia," the reporter emphasized
Read more
West’s ‘Ukraine project’ deals mortal blow to global security — Russian diplomat
"It is obvious to us that the enemy will be defeated and victory will be Russia's," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Japan's new prime minister accuses China, Russia of 'violations of airspace'
Shigeru Ishiba voiced his belief that Japan is currently facing the most challenging security situation since the end of World War II
Read more
Death toll from Israeli strike on Deir al-Balah in Gaza rises to 21
According to the Al Jazeera television channel, there were displaced persons there
Read more
Ties between North Korea, China correspond to key interests of their peoples — Kim Jong Un
Continuation and development of friendship between the DPRK and China corresponds to the fundamental interests of both countries, leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un said
Read more
Russia says its air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region
"The Kiev regime made an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack with a fixed-wing drone on sites on the territory of the Russian Federation, which was foiled at about 09:40 a.m. Moscow time on October 5, 2024," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russia's warning has been heard in most Western capitals — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin pointed out that speculations about the possibility of crossing Russia's red lines on the issue of strikes with long-range Western weapons was a great delusion
Read more
President of Kyrgyzstan Zhaparov to pay official visit to Russia next week
According to him, a regular meeting of the CIS Council of the heads of member states is scheduled to be hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow on October 8.
Read more
Stoltenberg could face life imprisonment for his crimes — lawyer
"We are talking about very serious charges," Philippe Vanlangendonck pointed out
Read more
Israeli Air Force destroys Hezbollah fuel depot on southern outskirts of Beirut
A series of powerful explosions occurred in the city during the night hours
Read more
Israeli army calls on one Beirut neighborhood to evacuate as soon as possible
The satellite images released by the IDF highlighted residential blocks allegedly being used by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement as military facilities
Read more
Dutch citizen remanded in custody in Moscow on charges of assaulting police officer
Harry Johannes van Wurden should be taken into custody for two months, until December 3
Read more
Russian soldiers eliminated Ukrainian militants who shot civilians in Kursk region
During one of these clashes, fighter eliminated two Ukrainian soldiers in hand-to-hand combat
Read more
Iskander crew wipes out up to 80 Ukrainian troops, 12 armored vehicles in Sumy Region
According to the report, "Battlegroup North service members conducting reconnaissance operations discovered the gathering point of a company tactical group from one of the mechanized battalions of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces"
Read more
American Abrams tanks vulnerable even to Soviet-era weapons, says expert
US President Joe Biden announced on January 25 that Washington would hand over 31 M1 Abrams tanks to the Kiev regime
Read more
Su-34 destroys Kiev forces’ stronghold in Kursk border area — Russian Defense Ministry
Having received confirmation from intelligence about the destruction of personnel and a stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Read more
Ukraine admits worsening of situation for its troops near Selidovo in DPR
According to spokesman for Ukraine’s 15th Kara-Dag brigade of operational assignment at the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Milovidov, the Russian military has intensified the suppression of Ukrainian firing positions
Read more
Russia responds to US nuclear force adjustments, weapons flow to Ukraine — US expert
James W. Carden emphasized that decisions taken by several consecutive US administrations have only aggravated the situation in the field of nuclear deterrence
Read more
Russian heavy strike drone Okhotnik makes first flight
The first flight lasted for over 20 minutes
Read more
Russia does not exclude Europe from Eurasia’s security dialogue — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew attention to the fact that "the degradation of the military and political situation caused by the course of the collective West towards undermining the sovereign development of the continent's leading powers cannot in itself be acceptable to responsible Eurasian states"
Read more
Russia’s liberating Ugledar allows for encirclement of Kurakhovo — expert
The Russian forces liberated Ugledar on October 3
Read more
Biden says he cannot be sure that all-out war in Mideast will be prevented
US President added that provided that Iran has "proxies as irrational as Hezbollah and the Houthis, it’s a hard thing to determine"
Read more
If Israel, US go to war with Iran, serious global crisis to follow — Turkish expert
Abdullah Agar said that Israel has received clear reasons for a strike on Iran together with the US, which until now "supported Israel only in the context of the principles and concepts of defense"
Read more
Legislators ask Azerbaijan’s top diplomat to reconsider relations with US — agency
Lawmakers proposed to terminate the 1997 Joint Declaration on Future Military and Defense Cooperation and the Agreement on the Acquisition of Equipment and Mutual Services
Read more
Russia slams EP resolution on return of Romanian gold as illegitimate — official
The European Parliament earlier passed a resolution supporting Romania’s demand that its gold and historic archives that had been taken to Russia as early as in 1916-1917 be returned to the country
Read more
Crew Dragon to return to Earth on October 8 — Roscosmos
The Crew-8 mission has been working on the ISS since March 2024
Read more
UN Secretary-General calls for end to suffering in Middle East on Oct 7 attack anniversary
Antonio Guterres said that Hamas "must allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit hostages"
Read more
Government involvement in Nord Stream blasts undeniable, says Russian envoy
Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "it’s the basic desire of the masterminds and perpetrators of the crime to cover up their tracks and mislead investigators"
Read more
Russia puts number of Ukrainian casualties in Kursk area over past day at over 400
Enemy losses also included a tank and 15 armored combat vehicles, five artillery mounts
Read more
Hezbollah intelligence chief could be in bunker attacked by Israel — report
The Ynet news website reported that the IDF dropped 73 tons of bombs on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters
Read more
About 20 Israeli servicemen killed or wounded on Lebanese border — Hezbollah
According to the the Shia organization’s official spokesman, Shia militiamen planted explosive devices along the enemy’s planned route and later blew them up from a distance
Read more
Kenya wants to develop nuclear energy cooperation with Russia — ambassador
Peter Muthuku also said that countries can develop a sector of solar energy
Read more
Putin open for meeting with Biden, but no talks on this issue as of yet — Kremlin
"There have been no talks on this issue and as of today, at this moment, there are no prerequisites for it," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Read more
Israel gives no assurances it won’t strike Iran’s nuclear sites — CNN
According to the official, it is "really hard to tell" if Israel will use the anniversary of the October 7 attacks to retaliate
Read more
Gazprom to start construction of high pressure gas pipeline in 2025
Deputy CEO Oleg Aksyutin also noted prospects of implementing the technology of pipelines drying with the use of ultra-high frequencies
Read more
Hezbollah’s Executive Council head Hashem Safieddine killed by Israeli strike — report
The strike, which took place on Friday, also killed several other ranking Hezbollah members and officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps
Read more
In case of deep strikes Russia to respond with more powerful weapons — Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, it is crucial for the parliaments of the United States and European countries to "understand and realize what can happen"
Read more
Russia’s National Wealth Fund exceeds $130 bln as of October 1 — ministry
As of October 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF amounted to 5.255 trillion rubles ($54.9 bln), having increased by around 400 bln rubles compared with the same period in the previous month
Read more
Ukraine's losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian troops started demining the territories of the Kursk Region
Read more
Winner of Miss Russia 2024 pageant vows to do her best to win Miss Universe title
Valentina Alekseeva told TASS that she is overwhelmed with happiness, joy and excitement for the future
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Zhelannoye Vtoroye in Donetsk area
Ukraine lost up to 755 troops from operations of the battlegroup South over the past day
Read more
Mali, Russia reaffirm mutual commitment to combat terrorism — portal
Russia welcomed Mali's efforts in the fight against rebel movements and expressed strong support for these efforts
Read more
Trump thinks Israel should strike Iran’s nuclear facilities
In his opinion, the United States should be prepared for this scenario
Read more
Trump says US will go to hell if he loses presidential election
The US will hold a presidential election on November 5
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass, Kharkov Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 95 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Japan set to continue course toward peace agreement with Russia, new PM says
At the same time, Shigeru Ishiba stressed, Japan will continue with its sanctions pressure on Russia and support to Ukraine
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine to Sudzha totals 42.1 mcm
On the previous day, the pumping equaled 42.4 million cubic meters while pumping in October has averaged over 42 million cubic meters
Read more
Israeli PM says shame on Macron for urging arms embargo against his country
Israel will defeat all its adversaries even without Western assistance, Benjamin Netanyahu said
Read more
Moscow may expand list of countries citizens of which can move to Russia easier — MFA
Russia approved a list of foreign states and territories that promote destructive neoliberal ideologies contradicting traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's consular department Alexey Klimov noted
Read more
Russia rolls out first flight prototype of state-of-the art Okhotnik heavy strike drone
The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024
Read more
Biden doubts US presidential election will be peaceful
US leader added that Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, had dodged the question of whether he will accept any outcome of the vote
Read more
If Poles 'try to lay hands' on western Ukraine, Minsk will support Ukrainians — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president is certain that Poland pursues its own selfish interests in Ukraine
Read more
Europe's military potential inferior to Russia's — Stoltenberg
Jens Stoltenberg complained that the European countries now had too few weapons, equipment and soldiers in a state of high readiness for a potential conflict
Read more
Uganda gives US ambassador three days to leave country
According to Ugandan Armed Forces Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, William Popp engaged in activities that are inconsistent with his diplomatic status
Read more
Air raid alert issued in four regions of Ukraine
The air raid sirens went off in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhitomir, Kharkov and Cherkassk regions
Read more
EU’s economic course is 'cold war' — Orban
"The economic cold war is very dangerous for Hungary because it hits us in the first instance, our export-oriented economy," the Hungarian prime minister said
Read more
Russian ambassador says he received threats in US
"I have a feeling that as the important day in America - namely, the November 5 presidential election - is approaching, it is getting harder and harder to work here," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Americans question aid to hurricane victims in comparison with support to Ukraine
According to Newsweek, the US Congress allocated about $176 billion for US agencies to provide weapons and other support to Ukraine, while primary funding for domestic disaster relief programs amounted to roughly $20 billion each year
Read more