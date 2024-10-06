Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine to Sudzha totals 42.1 mcm

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.1 million cubic meters per day to the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters on Sunday, adding that the request for pumping through the Sokhranovka gas station had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 42.1 million cubic meters as of October 6. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said.

On the previous day, the pumping equaled 42.4 million cubic meters while pumping in October has averaged over 42 million cubic meters.

It was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) earlier that gas transit through Ukrainian territory might total around 42 million cubic meters on October 6.

Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said earlier that the events in the area of Sudzha in the Kursk Region had resulted in a sharp increase in prices for natural and liquefied gas.

On August 6, Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk Region where the Sudzha gas metering station is located. The transit line through it remains the only route for the Russian natural gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine.

Russian gas supplies have been delivered through Ukraine in reduced volumes since May 2022 when the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine announced the termination of transit to Europe through the Sokhranovka station due to force majeure: the company allegedly cannot control the Novopskov compressor station in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Meanwhile the Russian gas holding did not see grounds for suspending pumping in the previous form.