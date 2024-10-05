Centenarian from Russia’s North Caucasus becomes world’s oldest paramotor passenger at 104

NALCHIK, October 5. /TASS/. Aslan Gaboyev, a 104-year-old resident of Kabardino-Balkaria in Russia’s North Caucasus, set a world record as he went paramotoring accompanied by the Russian two-time world paragliding champion Igor Potapkin at the Fly Chegem paradrome on Saturday, the organizers told TASS.

"Aslan Gaboyev jointly with Igor Potapkin set a world record that was certified by Guinness World Records officials. The two performed a paramotor flight to an altitude of more than 2,000 meters (more than 6,500 feet)," an organizer, Anastasia Sidorenko, told TASS.

While the organizers planned for a 5-minute flight, it lasted as long as 20 minutes, she added. According to Sidorenko, the centenarian feels fine and he is happy to have taken part in such an initiative.

Gaboyev who initiated the flight himself now holds the record title for "the world’s oldest paramotor passenger." And Potapkin made his third world record.