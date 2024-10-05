Israel vows response to Iranian missile attack when, where it thinks fit — army spokesman

TEL AVIV, October 5. /TASS/. Israel will respond to the massive missile attack launched on it by Iran on October 1 when and how the Israeli leadership thinks fit, Spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Daniel Hagari said at a news briefing.

"How we will respond to this criminal attack [by Iran] will be clear when and where we decide in line with instructions from [the Israeli] political leadership," he said.

The army spokesman refused to comment on how "serious" or "significant" Israel’s response might be as he promised to issue a timely warning to civilians if the army moves to prepare to strike back.

On Tuesday, the Islamic republic launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against the Jewish state in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.