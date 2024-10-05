Elysee Palace condemns Netanyahu's statement on Macron's ‘shameful’ proposal — AFP

PARIS, October 6. /TASS/. The Elysee Palace considers the reaction of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the proposal of French President Emmanuel Macron to stop the supply of weapons that could be used in the fighting in the Gaza Strip to be too harsh, AFP reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

"Excessive words that do not correspond to the friendship between France and Israel," the agency quotes a statement from a representative of the Elysee Palace. Macron's administration assured that France continues to be "a steadfast friend of Israel."

On Saturday, Macron expressed the opinion on France Inter radio that stopping the supply of weapons to Israel for the fighting in Gaza is a priority on the path to a political settlement of the conflict. Referring to Israel's operation in Lebanon, the French President also said that he considered it unacceptable to "sacrifice" the Lebanese people. He stressed that Lebanon should not become another Gaza and called for an end to military action. Netanyahu called Macron's proposal to stop arms supplies "shameful" and said that Israel will defeat all its opponents even without Western help.