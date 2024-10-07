Israel yet undecided on time, targets of its response to Iran — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 8. /TASS/. The Israeli government is yet to choose the time and targets for its retaliatory strike on Iran, the Jewish state’s Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon has told reporters.

"We are debating it," he said. "We will choose the exact location and the way of the response."

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel as a response for the killings of the key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Tehran claims that 90% of the missiles hit their intended targets, while Israel says that Iran only launched 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted. Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Khamenei, speaking Hebrew, warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded.