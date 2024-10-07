Candidature of Russia’s new ambassador to US being agreed upon — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The candidature of Russia’s new ambassador to the United States is being agreed upon and when all due formalities are observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin will issue a corresponding decree, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The candidature of a new ambassador is being agreed upon. And when all formalities are complied with, the presidential decree will be issued," he said.

The Russian embassy in the United States told TASS on October 5 that Anatoly Antonov had completed his mission as Russia’s ambassador to Washington. The diplomat returned to Moscow on October 6.

Antonov served as Russia’s ambassador to the United States for the past seven years, the most turbulent period in the history of relations between Moscow and Washington, which saw a literally unprecedented worsening of bilateral ties.