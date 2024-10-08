Harris evades question on NATO membership for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris did not give a clear answer to the question of whether she will support NATO membership for Ukraine if she wins the upcoming presidential election.

"Those are all issues that we will deal with if and when it arrives at that point," she said in an interview to CBS.

"Right now, we are supporting Ukraine's ability to defend itself," Harris added.

Harris also said she would not discuss Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin without Kiev’s participation.

During a CBS interview, Harris was asked whether she was ready to meet with Putin to negotiate a solution to the crisis around Ukraine.

"Not bilaterally without Ukraine, no. Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine," she replied.