Russian stock indices falling on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with a downward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 0.38% to 2,793.84 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 1.62% to 916.17 points.

The yuan ticked up by 0.47% to 13.51 rubles over the day.

"The MOEX Russia index started trading on Monday in the green and continued growing to 2,817 points yet failed to stay in the positive zone, despite the rise in oil prices and ruble weakness. Purchases may be restrained by expectations of further key rate growth and longer period of tough monetary conditions," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World comments.

The pace was slightly volatile on international exchange platforms. "Negative statistics was suddenly released in Germany - the volume of production orders in Germany collapsed by 5.8% month on month in Germany after growth by 3.9% in July," the expert says.

The debt market continues declining. The index of Russian government bonds (RGBI) became double-digit today and swamped below 100 points. The RGBI lost more than 17% over the year.

Freedom Finance Global expects that the MOEX Russia will be within the range of 2,750 - 2,850 points tomorrow. BCS Investment World predicts the Index move in the corridor of 2,775 - 2,875.

The Chinese market will open after holidays tomorrow. The US will release trade balance data. EIA will present a short-term outlook for the situation on energy markets. Trading in new futures for copper, aluminum, nickel and zinc will kick off on the derivatives market of the Moscow Exchange tomorrow.