Hezbollah claims it struck Israel's Glilot military base near Tel-Aviv

BEIRUT, October 8. /TASS/. Units of Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia attacked several military facilities in northern Israel on Monday, including the Glilot military base near Tel-Aviv, Hezbollah said in a daily bulletin posted on its Telegram channel early on Tuesday.

"The resistance forces fired several missiles towards the Glilot intelligence center," the bulletin says. "This operation was carried out in defense of Lebanon and its people, in response to the Israeli air force’s barbaric bombings."

Besides, Hezbollah also shelled the settlements of Adamit, Hanita and Shlomi in Western Galilee from its multiple rocket launchers in the reported period. Air raid sirens also went off in Avivim, Dalton and Yiron in the past day.

In all Shia militiamen carried out 13 operations in the past 24 hours, including the shelling of the Nimra military base. Rocket salvos were also fired towards the settlement of Katzrin in the Golan Heights and Safed in the Upper Gallilee.