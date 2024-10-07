Russia's allies come to rescue after Siemens fails to deliver on Akkuyu NPP deal

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. As Siemens did not deliver on its promise to supply equipment for the Akkuyu NPP, Russia turned to its trusty allies to source this hardware, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Rosatom, together with its Turkish partners, promptly took all necessary corrective measures and found a solution. We purchased alternative equipment from friendly countries. The first batch of equipment has already been delivered to the Akkuyu NPP site," he said.

Novak added that the launch dates for the first unit of the Akkuyu NPP are yet to be determined but all four power units of the plant will be operational by 2028.

"Unfortunately, a number of unfriendly countries are trying to prevent the Turkish people from realizing this dream (about generating peaceful nuclear energy - TASS). So, we encountered a situation where, despite the concluded contract, the supplier from a Western country - Siemens (Germany) - failed to meet its contractual obligations to supply a certain range of equipment. Although it is not critical, it is significant for the project. Despite all our efforts, as well as the involvement of the Turkish side, negotiations did not bring any constructive results. The equipment was never delivered to the site," Novak said.

According to him, Russia and the Turkish side are assessing how this situation will impact the overall project timeline.

"Nevertheless, together with the Turkish side, we are making every effort to ensure that all four power units of the Akkuyu NPP operate in 2028," he reiterated.