Iranian military denies reports of explosions near nuclear facilities — media

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. Officials at Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base denied reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, close to a nuclear research reactor, the Israeli news portal Ynetnews reported.

According to its information, the Iranian statement followed claims of blasts in the region, however the authorities dismissed them as false. No further details were provided regarding the source of the reports or the nature of the alleged incident, the portal pointed out.

Earlier, The New York Times, quoting sources, suggested that Israel, as part of its retaliation to Iran's October 1 missile strikes, might attack military bases, intelligence facilities or command posts, but not nuclear facilities. The sources indicate, however, that Iran's key nuclear sites could be targeted in a future escalation if Tehran retaliates. Israel and the United States hear growing calls to take advantage of the moment and set back Iran's nuclear program for years to come, the publication notes.

The British weekly The Economist also points out that the strike on Iran's nuclear sites could be response to Iranian missiles fired at Israel. The latter has been contemplating to strike Iranian nuclear facilities for 20 years, the publication reads. The impression of the Iranian targets’ vulnerability may have been formed by the Israeli military after they managed to damage the Iranian air-defense radar installation at the military base in Isfahan this April, The Economist points out.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel as a response for the killings of key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran claims that 90% of the missiles hit their intended targets, while Israel says that Iran only launched 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned in Hebrew that the attacks on Israel would only be expanded.

US President Joe Biden said on October 2 that he did not see the point in Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.