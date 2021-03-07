Batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Guinea - Russian embassy

PRETORIA, March 7. /TASS/. A batch of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine has been delivered to Guinea, the Russian embassy in that country said on Sunday.

"Russian Ambassador to Guinea Vadim Razumovsky took part in the ceremony of handing over the Russian vaccine," it said on its website.

The plane with the Russian vaccine was welcomed at the airport by Minister of Transports Aboubacar Sylla and director general of the National Sanitary Security Agency Sakoba Keita.

"The plane with a Sputnik V batch landed late on Saturday," a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Conakry told TASS. "The cargo has arrived from Russia."

Guinea is the first sub-Saharan nation to begin to use Sputnik V. Guinea’s 82-year-old President Alpha Conde was inoculated with Sputnik V on January 16. Other government members also received this vaccine. A pilot batch of the Russian vaccine was delivered to Guinea in January. The vaccine has been certified by the national medicines regulator.

As of today, Guinea reports 16,420 coronavirus cases and 93 coronavirus-related deaths.