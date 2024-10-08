Middle East crisis exposed how limited US influence is — Politico

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. The latest round of escalation in the Middle East exposed how limited was Washington’s influence on the international arena, according to an article published by the Politico newspaper.

Although every US administration has to react to certain events worldwide by adjusting its policies, the current conflict in the Middle East "has been particularly disruptive" to foreign policy efforts by Joe Biden’s administration, Politico wrote.

The newspaper’s sources said the White House "had to make hard calls" against the backdrop of tensions in the Middle East, which have "complicated US efforts to build relationships in some other parts of the world."

"More than any other crisis, it exposed the limits of US power," Comfort Ero, the president and CEO of the International Crisis Group think tank, was quoted as saying.

Biden, after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, was supposed to be the first president "to finally close the chapter on the costly war on terror era," the newspaper wrote.

"But the US is once again bogged down in the Middle East, unable to contain Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offensives in Gaza and Lebanon and struggling to head off a full-scale regional war," Politico said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.