IAEA chief warns against any attacks on employees of nuclear plants

VIENNA, October 7. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has condemned any attacks on employees of nuclear plants and threats to them as unacceptable.

"Pillar 3 states that ‘the operating staff must be able to fulfil their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure,’" the agency cited Grossi as saying. "Any targeting of employees of nuclear power plants would constitute a blatant violation of this pillar fundamental for overall nuclear safety and security."

"In addition, any statements indicating further retaliatory measures - potentially affecting staff of the Zaporozhye NPP - would be unacceptable and contrary to the safety pillars established by the IAEA," he stressed.

A senior security officer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Andrey Korotky, was killed in a car bomb explosion in Energodar on October 4. According to investigators, a bomb that was planted under his car parked hear his house went off when he got inside. He died of wounds in hospital. A criminal case was initiated by the Russian Investigative Committee’s Zaporozhye Region Department.