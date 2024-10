SIMFEROPOL, October 7. /TASS/. A man-made emergency situation was introduced in Crimea’s Feodosia on Monday following a fire at an oil depot, municipal officials announced on VKontakte.

Traffic was suspended on two streets in downtown Feodosia.

Earlier Oleg Kryuchkov, aide to the head of Crimea, said that a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Crimean city earlier this morning, causing no casualties. Firefighting squads are battling the blaze.