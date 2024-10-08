North Korea has no intention of attacking South Korea — Kim Jong Un

SEOUL, October 8. /TASS/. North Korea has no intention of attacking South Korea, nor does it have any interest in a forceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula, the country’s leader Kim Jong Un said.

On October 7, the North Korean leader visited the University of National Defense on the occasion of its 60th anniversary, giving a speech on the occasion.

"To be honest, I don’t even think about attacking the Republic of Korea. The very idea gives me the chills, I don’t even want to face these people," the Korean Central News Agency quoted him as saying. "There used to be a lot of talk about some kind of liberation of the South, even a forced reunification. But now there is no such interest at all," he emphasized, adding that Pyongyang had declared a course toward de facto recognition of the existence of two separate states.

"But the problem is that they can’t seem to leave us alone," Kim Jong Un pointed out. "The Republic of Korea will be safe as long as we don’t use our armed forces. It’s as simple as that," he underscored.

"However, it seems there is no one in Seoul big enough to do this simple thing: stop provoking us and do not brag about weapons," the North Korean leader noted. According to him, "even the greatest military leader in history" would not be able to find a way to bridge the gap between the military potentials of nuclear and non-nuclear states.

On October 1, South Korea held a military parade to celebrate Armed Forces Day. The South Korean authorities said the celebration was meant to show South Korea's military capabilities to Pyongyang, which should have a deterrent effect on the neighboring country. On August 15, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol proposed a concept of reunification based on freedom, which critics say is nothing more than the absorption of North Korea. At the same time, the minister in charge of relations with North Korea said that South Korea does not seek forceful reunification.