MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s total losses in the Kursk Region have exceeded 21,000 military personnel killed and wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost more than 150 servicemen.

The Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case against Ukrainian militants involved in the shelling of evacuation centers in the Kursk Region, the agency's press service told TASS.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled two enemy counterattacks towards Kremennoye and Plekhovo, and also foiled attempts to attack Lyubimovka and Russkoe Porechnoye.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near Daryino, Lyubimovka, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novy Put and Plekhovo.

- Russian troops hit concentrations of manpower and hardware of 12 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region.

- Russian jets and missile forces struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 150 servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, four mortars and two vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 21,000 people, 136 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 888 armored combat vehicles, 586 vehicles, 173 artillery pieces, 33 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, five transport and loading vehicles, 45 radar stations, nine counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 22 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 13 engineering demolition vehicles, one UR-77 demining unit, and three armored repair vehicles.

Case against Ukrainian militants

- The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case against Ukrainian militants involved in the shelling of evacuation centers in the Kursk Region, the agency's press service told TASS.

Cases against foreign reporters

- The Federal Security Service (FSB) has initiated two more criminal cases on illegal border crossing near Kursk by foreign journalists, the agency's Public Relations Center (PRC) reported.

- Kurt Pelda, a correspondent for the Swiss SN Media, and Catherine Norris Trent, a journalist for the France 24 TV channel, have been charged.

- Since August 17, 2024 cases on similar crimes have been initiated against 14 foreign journalists, the FSB noted.