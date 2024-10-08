Investigative Committee of Belarus charges 45 people with plotting coup

MINSK, October 8. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee of Belarus has launched criminal cases against 45 people abroad, accusing them of conspiracy to seize power and extremist activity, the agency stated.

The committee clarified that 22 people are accused of conspiracy to seize power through non-constitutional means, another 23 people are on trial for the establishment of an extremist group or participation in it. "Representatives of the radical community announced a new initiative - Platform-2025. The criminal plot is meant to consolidate extremists to coordinate actions during the election campaign in Belarus (the presidential election to be held in 2025 - TASS)," the agency specified.

According to it, the goals of the Platform-2025 group are "encroachment on the constitutional order, interference in internal affairs, inculcation of a political course contrary to the national interests of the country, destructive information influence, as well as discrediting or rather disrupting the election campaign, increasing tension and confrontation in society."

Representatives of the investigation stated that they obtained information about real estate and property the defendants owned in Belarus. According to the committee, investigative actions are currently underway, inter alia "inspections, searches, seizure of property, and other procedural measures. The agency will take "comprehensive measures to ensure that they are brought to justice and made to pay damages, including in the framework of special proceedings," the committee reported.