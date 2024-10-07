Slovakia ready to host lower-level meetings for summit on Ukraine — prime minister

BRATISLAVA, October 7. /TASS/. Slovakia is ready to provide a negotiating platform for low-level meetings within the framework of a possible summit on a peace settlement in Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said after consultations between the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine near Uzhgorod.

"If there should be meetings at a lower level, perhaps at the level where some parameters of a major summit would need to be discussed, I offer Slovak hospitality," the TASR news agency quoted Fico as saying.

Slovakia, as Fico noted, is interested in continuing intergovernmental consultations with Ukraine. They are scheduled to be held next time in Slovakia in January or February 2025.