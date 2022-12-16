UN General Assembly adopts Russian resolution against glorification of Nazism

UNITED NATIONS, December 16. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution dubbed Combating Glorification of Nazism, Neo-Nazism and Other Practices that Contribute to Fuelling Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, submitted by Russia.

The document was supported by 120 countries, while ten abstained and 50 voted against it.

Russia initiates such a resolution every year. This time, the document was also co-authored by Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, the Central African Republic, Cuba, North Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Pakistan, South Africa, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Vietnam.

The resolution expresses "deep concern about the glorification, in any form, of the Nazi movement, neo-Nazism and former members of the Waffen SS organization, including by erecting monuments and memorials, holding public demonstrations in the name of the glorification of the Nazi past, the Nazi movement and neo-Nazism."

The document "encourages states to develop and implement national action plans for the elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, with a view to, inter alia, monitoring closely the phenomenon of Nazism, neo-Nazism and Holocaust denial, such as commemorative celebration of the Nazi regime, its allies and related organizations."

In addition, the resolution "expresses deep concern about increased frequency of attempts and activities intended to desecrate or demolish monuments erected in remembrance of those who fought against Nazism during the Second World War, as well as to unlawfully exhume or remove the remains of such persons.".