Time is not proper to normalize relations with Syria — US Department of State

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. The United States believes that relations with Syria should not be upgraded and improved at the moment, Spokesman of the Department of State Ned Price said at the briefing, answering a question about the US position in respect of plans for trilateral communications of Turkey, Syria and Russia.

"We have made very clear to all of our allies and partners that now is not the time to normalize relations; now is not the time to upgrade relations [with Syria]," the spokesman said.

"I understand that this was a trilateral engagement involving Syria, Turkey and the Russian Federation as well. Our policy which is all I can speak to is has not changed," Price noted. The United States does not support countries upgrading their relations or expressing support to rehabilitate relations with Syria, he added.

On December 28, 2022, talks of Defense Ministers of Turkey, Syria and Russia were held in Moscow. The meeting of foreign ministers of three countries may take place in the second half of January, with its agenda containing the issue of talks between Presidents of Turkey and Syria.