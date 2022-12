BEIJING, December 30. /TASS/. Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has been appointed Foreign Minister of China, China Central Television reported on Friday.

According to the state-run broadcaster, the decision to appoint Qin China’s new top diplomat was made at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

Qin will replace Wang Yi, who has headed the Chinese Foreign Ministry since 2013, CCTV added.