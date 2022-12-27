UN class to immediately ensure free movement through Lachin corridor

GENEVA, December 27. /TASS/. The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) believes that free and safe traffic through the Lachin corridor must be ensured and that all issues must be resolved via dialogue.

"Lachin corridor [Armenia/Azerbaijan]: We call on the sides to resolve pending issues through a dialogue, urgently enable free & safe movement, protect human rights& avoid adverse humanitarian impact on civilians," the office tweeted Tuesday.

The Lachin corridor is the only route connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. On December 12, a group of Azerbaijani nationals, who called themselves ecologists, blocked the Lachin corridor, where a Russian peacekeeping contingent has been deployed. Baku claimed that the protest does not aim to block any road and that vehicles can freely move in both directions.

Yerevan viewed it as a provocation from the official Baku, aimed at creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the unrecognized republic. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the blockade caused food shortage in Nagorno-Karabakh.