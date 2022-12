WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. Western nations are united inn what concerns support for Ukraine and there are no signs od split in this coalition, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with visiting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"I'm not at all worried about holding the Alliance. I've never seen NATO or the EU more united about anything at all. And I see no sign of there being any change. We all know what's at stake here," he said.