Both missiles launched by North Korea on Sunday were ballistic — Japan’s Defense Ministry

TOKYO, December 18. /TASS/. Both missiles launched by North Korea on Sunday were ballistic, Deputy Minister of Defense of Japan Toshiro Ino told reporters.

According to him, both North Korean missiles flew about 500 km, their maximum flight altitude was 550 km.

"The ongoing missile launches by North Korea are completely unacceptable. Through diplomatic channels, through the embassy in Beijing, a protest was expressed to the North Korean side," he said. Ino stressed that both rockets fired by Pyongyang on Sunday fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

North Korea on Sunday carried out two consecutive missile launches towards the Sea of Japan with an interval of about 25 minutes between launches. Since the beginning of the year, North Korea has already carried out 36 missile launches.