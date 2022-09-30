West failed to defeat Russia in UN Security Council vote on referendums — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. The West failed to defeat Russia in Friday's UN Security Council vote on an American resolution condemning referendums in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said in a message on his Telegram channel.

"The Westerners can hardly appreciate the result of the vote on the anti-Russian draft resolution of the Security Council. China, Brazil, India, and Gabon didn't give in to the pressure and abstained. We, of course, vetoed the draft. So there was no ‘defeat’ and the statement about isolation of Russia in the speeches of our former Western partners is clearly shrinking," he pointed out.