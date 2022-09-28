Over 98% LPR residents support joining Russia – election authority

LUGANSK, September 28. /TASS/. A total of 98.42% of voters in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have supported accession to Russia, the republic’s Central Election Commission said after all ballots had been counted.

The final results were displayed on a screen in the Lugansk-based House of the Government.

According to LPR CEC chief Yelena Kravchenko, "a total of 1,636,302 voters said ‘yes,’ while 16,555 said ‘no.’"

"The referendum is valid," she declared. "We are now witnessing a truly historic event."

In turn, LPR chief Leonid Pasechnik said he planned to request Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider the republic’s accession to Russia on September 28.

"Tomorrow I will certainly prepare a relevant document addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to consider the issue of the LPR’s accession to Russia within the established legal framework of the Russian Federation, with all rights of a Russian federal subject," he said.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions made a decision to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions held the vote on September 23-27. The voting was monitored by more than 100 international observers from 40 countries, including EU nations. According to preliminary results, the overwhelming majority of voters in all the four regions supported their accession to Russia.