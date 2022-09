BISHKEK, September 16. /TASS/. Bishkek urges Dushanbe to cease the armed conflict on the border between the two states and engage in the process to stabilize the situation, the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said.

"The Border Guard Service of SCNS urges the Tajik side to cease their fire and direct all efforts towards de-escalation of the armed conflict and support of peace and stability at the jointly guarded border," the committee said.