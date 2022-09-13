Intensity of shelling on border goes down - Armenian defense ministry

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. The intensity of clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has decreased considerably by Tuesday evening, the press service of the Armenian defense ministry said.

"As of 21:00 local time (20:00 Moscow time) on September 13, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is still tense. However, the intensity of attacks on the Armenian positions, settlements and civil infrastructure facilities has decreased considerably. The Armenian armed forces continue to implement their combat tasks," it said.

The Armenian defense ministry said earlier on Tuesday that shortly after midnight Azerbaijani troops had opened intense fire from artillery systems, heavy machineguns, and firearms at the settlements of Goris, Sotk, and Jemruk. Armenia’s Security Council held an extraordinary meeting and decided to seek assistance from Russia by triggering provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), or a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc, and the United Nations Security Council.

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, 49 Armenian soldiers were killed. According to the Armenian health ministry, three civilians were hurt.