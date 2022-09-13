Arrival of foreign officers to Kramatorsk reported by LPR militia

LUGANSK, September 13. /TASS/. Groups of foreign officers have arrived in Kramatorsk, a city controlled by Ukrainian forces, Andrey Marochko, a militia officer from the Lugansk People’s Republic, reported on Tuesday.

"A group of foreign officers has reportedly arrived in Kramatorsk. They are supposed to control weapons supplies and the consumption of ammunition," Marochko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kramatorsk located in the Donetsk People’s Republic is currently controlled by Ukrainian armed forces.