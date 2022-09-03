Erdogan praises Russia’s role in bringing IAEA team to Zaporozhye in phone talk with Putin

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday highlighted Russia’s role in arranging a visit by inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the Kremlin press service said.

Erdogan and Putin "discussed the situation in Ukraine. Erdogan praised Russia’s constructive role in organizing a visit by IAEA inspectors to the Zaporozhye NPP," the press service said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed the implementation of the grain deal agreed in Instanbul on July 22, the Kremlin added.

On Thursday, the IAEA fact-finding mission team led by Director General Rafael Grossi visited the Zaporozhye plant. According to Grossi, the international team obtained key data on the situation at the power plant and they will continue their mission, since a lot of issues require more detailed consideration. The IAEA will set up a permanent mission at the Zaporozhye NPP, Grossi said. Energodar residents, who Grossi talked to, handed him a petition calling for an end to Ukraine’s provocations against the nuclear facility.