Ukraine’s attempts to advance coincide with meeting of EU defense ministers — source

BRUSSELS, August 30. /TASS/. Attempts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the southern direction have coincided with a meeting of EU defense ministers in Prague where Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov will report on Kiev’s military actions and requests for new weapons, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

"The defense ministers will discuss information about the launch of a large-scale offensive by the Ukrainian army in the southern direction which coincided with the ministerial meeting. They will listen to information about it from minister Reznikov over a video link. The EU expects him to provide information on Kiev’s needs in new arms and equipment. So far, information on the situation in the country’s south is contradictory yet it is possible to state that had the Ukrainian army received a larger volume of armaments, its losses would have been less heavy," the source said.