Truss to declare China official threat if elected PM — Times

LONDON, August 29. /TASS/. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will declare that China is a threat to the UK’s national security, The Times reported on Sunday, citing the politician’s allies.

According to them, "the foreign secretary has promised to reshape foreign policy if she becomes prime minister. She has pledged to reopen the integrated review, published last year, which set out British priorities in diplomacy and defence over the next decade."

China will be classed as a threat to national security for the first time under Truss’ plans for a tougher approach to Beijing and will be elevated to a similar status as Russia which is defined in the review as an "acute threat."

Liz Truss will face UK ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the final round of the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. Now, almost 200,000 members of the Conservative party will have to decide by early September on the fate of the two candidates. The name of the new Tory leader, who will automatically become prime minister, will be revealed on September 5.