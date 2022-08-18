Turkey to continue diplomatic efforts for settlement in Ukraine — Erdogan

ANKARA, August 18. /TASS/. Turkey will go ahead with diplomatic efforts in a bid to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday following trilateral talks in Lvov with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Turkey will go ahead with diplomatic efforts for a peaceful ending of the war in Ukraine. I believe that sooner or later it will come to an end at the negotiating table. Both Zelensky and Guterres are unanimous in this respect," Erdogan said.

He called on the international community to exert more efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. For his part, he added that Ankara was ready to assist Russia and Ukraine in resuming the Istanbul process of negotiations between the parties to the conflict.

"We are ready to play the role of a mediator or go-between in revitalizing the negotiations on the parameters that were formed in Istanbul in March. We are ready to provide all-round support for achieving this goal," Erdogan said.

Erdogan declared that he intended to brief Russia’s president on the results of negotiations on Ukraine in Lvov.

"We will continue to evaluate the results of our today's talks with esteemed Mr. Putin," the Turkish leader said.