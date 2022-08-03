US slaps sanctions on Russian businessmen, heads of freed Ukrainian regions

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. The US authorities have imposed restrictions against a number of Russian entrepreneurs, officials, heads of the leadership of liberated Ukrainian regions and other persons, according to statements released by the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury on Tuesday.

In particular, sanctions have been imposed against businessmen Andrey Guryev, Viktor Rashnikov, Anton Urusov and Natalya Popova, as well as the Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva, according to documents. They are regarded as representatives of "elites close to the Kremlin."

Guryev is the founder and former Deputy Chairman of PhosAgro, Russia’s producer of fertilizers. His son has also been put on the sanctions list. Rashnikov is the majority owner and chairman of the Board of Directors of MMK. Restrictions have also been imposed against the company. Kabaeva is the current head of the National Media Group, Popova is First Deputy Director of Innopraktika, a technology company in Russia, whereas Urusov is Vice President of Russian Direct Investment Fund, which was sanctioned earlier, according to the Department of the Treasury’s statement.

Three oligarchs have been put on the sanctions list, among them Dmitry Pumpyansky, Andrey Melnichenko, and Alexander Ponomarenko, according to the Department of State.

Restrictions have also been imposed against Vladimir Saldo, head of the Kherson Region’s Military-Civilian Administration, his deputy Kirill Stremousov, head of the government that have been formed in the region, Sergey Yeliseyev, as well as Mariupol Mayor in the DPR Konstantin Ivashchenko. Those persons undermine the political stability in Ukraine, according to the Department of State.