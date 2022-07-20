Kiev loyalist regional head to lock down Nikolaev threatening to wipe out ‘collaborators’

KIEV, July 20./TASS/. Authorities in the Ukrainian city of Nikolaev intend to lock down the city for a couple of days shortly in order to ‘neutralize’ citizens sympathizing with Russia, the Ukrainskaya Pravda online edition said on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, these measures were announced by the head of the Nikolaev region military administration, Vitaly Kim. It said the city will be locked down in a week or two "for a while to neutralize collaborators and traitors", which is expected to take a day or two.

Residents will be warned about the lockdown in advance. According to the publication, Ukrainian law enforcement officers know where such people live and are watching them closely.