Venezuela, Iran, China to participate in Seaborne Assaut contest of Army Games — source

KALININGRAD, July 15. /TASS/. Naval infantry from Venezuela, Iran and China will participate in the Seaborne Assault contest of the International Army Games, to be held in August, a source close to organizers has told TASS.

"Yes, as of today, China, Iran and Venezuela have confirmed their participation in the international competition of marine infantry as part of the Army 2022," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information so far.

The Baltic Fleet’s press service confirmed, however, that the Seaborne Assault 2022 contest will be held on August 13-27, at the Khmelevka training range in Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service said the International Army Games 2022 will be held on August 13-27. A total of 36 international competitions are to be held as part of the tournament.