North Korea recognizes Donetsk People’s Republic — DPR leader

DONETSK, July 13. /TASS/. North Korea has recognized the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea recognized the Donetsk People’s Republic today," he wrote on Telegram. "The international status of the Donetsk People’s Republic and its statehood continue to get stronger. This is another diplomatic victory for us," Pushilin added.

He thanked North Korea for its "great support for the Donbass people." "This political decision will also provide the basis for the future development of economic relations. Bilateral partnership will make it possible for our companies to expand their trade. I look forward to active and fruitful cooperation," Pushilin stressed.

DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on July 12 that talks were underway with North Korea on the DPR’s recognition.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Russia established diplomatic relations with both the DPR and LPR on February 22, 2022.

South Ossetia recognized the DPR and LPR as independent states in 2014, establishing diplomatic relations with Donetsk in May 2017 and with Lugansk in May 2019. Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhaniya signed decrees recognizing the independence of the two republics on February 25, 2022. On June 29, Syria decided to recognize both Donbass republics. In response, Ukraine announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Damascus.