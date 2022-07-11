Ukraine’s attack on Novaya Kakhovka carried out using US-made HIMARS MLRS

KHERSON, July 11. /TASS/. The strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Novaya Kakhovka was carried out using US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), according to Deputy Head of the military-civilian administration of the region Ekaterina Gubareva.

"Just received a message about an attack on our beautiful and peaceful Novaya Kakhovka. American HIMARS was used," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military attacked Novaya Kakhovka on Monday evening. In addition to damaged buildings, the attack also led to an explosion at fertilizer warehouses.